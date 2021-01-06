Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a child. On January 1, Tasha Temeeka McFadden, 42, and Bobby Joe Fulton, Jr., 32, both of Kingstree, were arrested and charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, the Kingstree Police Department requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office after a juvenile was brought to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead a short time later. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted.
According to investigators, McFadden is alleged to have known that her other two children had also sustained bodily injuries.
According to an affidavit, Fulton is accused of committing offenses toward an eight-year-old, as well as a seven-year-old and nine-year-old while he was babysitting them.
A medical examine revealed one child had old and new marks and bruises to include bite marks on the child’s forehead and marks consistent with a belt or cord about his entire body.
McFadden was later released on $20,000 bond. Fulton’s bond was denied. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity.