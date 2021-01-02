Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a child. On January 1, Tasha Temeeka McFadden, 42, and Bobby Joe Fulton, Jr., 32, both of Kingstree, were arrested and charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, the Kingstree Police Department requested assistance from the Sheriff’s Office after a juvenile was brought to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead a short time later. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted. According to investigators, McFadden is alleged to have known the three children had sustained bodily injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity. Read more in The News' January 6 edition.