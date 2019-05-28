The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber presented the Image Award for May to Artsy Cakes located at 120 North Academy Street in Kingstree. The business owned and operated by Darlene Roman was born out of a love of cooking and wanting to serve good food to local people. The bakery was also created to help Roman deal with the grief of losing her mother from cancer two years ago. While her mother was ill, Roman often served her mom pizza and that is why the pizza is on top of the cake on the business logo. The shop is staffed by family members, Michael, Benjamin, Mariah, Michael, Jr. and nine-year-old Aereal who likes to help when she can. The family’s goal is to provide a tasty quality product for the community.
Roman proudly notes that Friday, Pizza day is a favorite of locals as well as the Cronuts that are served hot and fresh each morning. She said she gets new customers every day and word of mouth has been the best way to spread the word about Artsy Cakes. Darlene is pleased that business has done so well and welcomes new customers. For more information call 843-355-7345.