The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is providing information regarding I-85 Construction and Holiday Travel
1 - I-85 from South Carolina State Line (Mile Marker 106) down to the 80 Mile marker (26 Miles) Is in the middle of the I-85 Widening Construction Project.
2 - There are only a few places with emergency lane space available in the event of a break down or collision. (This could lead to major traffic backups.)
3 - There is a lane split on the south bound side that starts at the 86-mile marker and runs down to the 80.
4 - The lane splits places drivers in a shoot for the 6 mile stretch.
Please plan your route in advance and consider alternate route such as US 74 West through Shelby, NC to US 221 South back to I-85, this will completely bypass the Cherokee county construction.