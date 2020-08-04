Experts say we are in for a busy Hurricane Season this summer with Isaias expected to impact South Carolina over the coming days. The American Red Cross urgently needs licensed health professional volunteers to help in our community. We need these medical professionals to care for people in our shelters and provide hands-on care.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking our medical professional to be ready to help your community,” said Tony Reid, The Regional Disaster Officer of the American Red Cross of South Carolina. “These are certainly specialized roles but absolutely necessary when a disaster strikes.”
HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT NEEDED If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.
Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. We need volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.
Be sure to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers and the people we serve. For more information visit redcross.org/volunteer OR contact Lisa Miller-Wills at lisa.wills@redcross.org.