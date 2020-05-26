COVID-19 testing last week at Kingstree High School proved to be a success. Lines wrapped three-deep to have the free test administered by trained MUSC medical staff. MUSC sponsored the three-day outdoor event. Over 500 citizens showed up for the nasal swab.
Many locals contributed to the success of the event. Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Kingstree Police Department, Fire Department, EMS, and Emergency Management pitched in by providing everything from traffic control to paperwork. “We were there to provide support for the effort,” said Wright. “We even had one of our nurses from emergency management help out.” Results are provided to the resident between two days to two weeks depending on your choice of how you want to receive them.
Wright was happy with citizens’ interest in being tested. “It is a great opportunity for us,” she said. “It is something that we needed and what we were calling for. Thanks to the Senator (Ronnie Sabb) for getting it done.” The Senator stood on the outskirts of the testing area and provided lunch for the workers. Wright said Congressman James Clyburn is working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to stage a testing site in Hemingway. “That’s going to be coming up sometime soon.”
According to the DHEC, Williamsburg County has 183 positive COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths at time of press. Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree has reported 80 total cases between staff (23) and residents (57) and nine resident deaths. DHEC is continuing its partnership with nursing home facilities across the state to help them implement infection control practices that protect their residents and those who care for them during this pandemic.