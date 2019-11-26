Local baker takes first place in Sweetest Bakery in America for SC
It all began with a cake decorating class. Connie Dozier’s zest for all things sweet took off after she attended a cake-decorating seminar that was 1993. Fast-forward to 2019, and the Williamsburg County native is owner of Connie’s Bakery. Her latest crowning glory, besides great cakes, pies and cinnamon rolls, is the fact that she and her staff scored first place in the Sweetest Bakery in America for South Carolina.
The Dawn’s Foods Products, Inc., Sweetest Bakery in America contest relies on customer votes. When a sales rep from the company encouraged her to enter the contest she reached out through social media and her website. Her loyal customers’ votes were enough. She was one of three winners in South Carolina taking the cake category.
In 2006, Dozier opened the bakery on the corner of Thurgood Marshall Hwy. and Nelson Blvd. in Kingstree. She specializes in cakes by the slice, half or whole, and she offers deli sandwiches, soups and salads and most recently added a breakfast menu. Her fresh baked cinnamon rolls are a much sought after treat but by far the most popular item is her red velvet cake. She estimates they sell between 250 and 275 crimson delights per year. To make things even sweeter, she now offers red velvet cheesecake. “Two layers of red velvet and cheesecake in the middle,” she said with a grin.
This year she added a food truck that offers fried items as well as her signature menu. The food truck can be reserved for private events and she plans to take it to festivals when not parked at the bakery. “We will probably operate the food truck two days on site,” she said. She said the truck with its ability to fry items will offer French fries, chili cheese fries, and the Tornado Potato. “It’s a spiral potato on a stick and we can add seasonings to it. Whatever your heart desires.”
Dozier says the award would not have happened without her customers taking the time to vote but also for her loyal and creative staff of six. They received a plaque and to celebrate partook in a webinar where a chef presented a holiday cake-decorating class. Puts a new twist on the idiom, “What goes around comes around.”
Connie’s Bakery caters small events and takes advance orders for her cakes. November 22, is the cutoff for Thanksgiving orders. For more information call (843) 355-2253.