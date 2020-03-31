After having profited for several months Williamsburg Regional Hospital could be facing financial strain as the scare of a coronavirus outbreak is resulting in limited patient activity. No patients have tested positive but in light of the circumstances, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Troy Gamble discussed the situation during a March 23, teleconference with the Board of Trustees.
Gamble said the hospital has in place a negative-pressure hall for respiratory patients and those being tested for the COVID-19 virus. The Intensive Care Unit will be turned into an observation unit and those personnel will care for those patients. Surgical patients will not be in contact with any potential COVID patients. I’ve been so proud of our nursing staff,” said Gamble. “They’ve come up with most of this.” The changes meet all Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) criteria.
Gamble is optimistic but also guarded. “We have to remember that this disease has a 97% complete resolution with no death involved,” he said. “There will be more deaths from auto accidents in this country this year than from the COVID virus, based on projections.” Gamble has been accused of taking the situation lightly but at the same time he and his staff continue to work on the front lines. “I can assure you, it’s not being taken lightly.”