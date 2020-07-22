Williamsburg Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that Allen Abernethy will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective Monday, July 13, as part of an agreement with MUSC Health and Williamsburg Regional Hospital (WRH) to place an interim CEO until the new facility is built.
Abernethy joins us from MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, where he served as Director of Imaging Services overseeing Diagnostic Imaging, MRI, CT, Mammography, Ultrasound, Nuclear Medicine, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Transport Services and Vascular Access Services. Additionally, Abernethy has served on several hospital committees and served as Interim Laboratory Director. He joined the MUSC Health Florence team in 2005 and has been recognized for his leadership skills within the MUSC organization. WRH is excited to deepen our relationship with MUSC through this agreement.
Abernethy received his Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences from the Florida Hospital College of Health Sciences and his Master of Science in Radiologic Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.