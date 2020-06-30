Williamsburg Regional Hospital CEO Sharon Poston has left her position. During a June 23, hospital board meeting, Board Chair Julie Floyd made a statement, saying as of Monday, June 22, Poston relinquished her duties as CEO. Floyd said it was Poston’s decision to leave. Floyd said she will act as the CEO for a short time and more information will come at a later date. Poston was hired in 2012 and leaves with the hospital finances in the black.
In other business Hospital Foundation Director Fran Clowney briefed the board on its fund-raising efforts. To date, the foundation has raised $57,550 of which approximately $16,600 paid for ICU doors and a memorial fund was established for Camp Rogers.
Chief Nursing Officer, Robin Cooper presented a brief on COVID, saying since March they have tested a total of 200 patients with 40 positive cases, treated 20 patients and have had no reported deaths. She added the hospital has been awarded for having 78 consecutive months for ICU zero infections and 66 consecutive months for no hospital acquired MERSA (staff infection).