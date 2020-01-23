Williamsburg Regional Hospital recently added a new piece of equipment, a Life/form manikin used to teach resuscitation. The manikin was purchased through proceeds from fundraisers hosted by the Williamsburg Regional Hospital Foundation. Popular fundraisers include Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars and Flush Out Cancer.
The foundation also has a new director. Charlene Harvin was hired in December. She says she is enjoying her position. “Everything is going good,” she said. “The whole staff is friendly.” Harvin is a native of Washington D.C. She found her way to South Carolina when she married her husband who is a native of Williamsburg County. Harvin has a degree in marketing from SC State.
The Foundation exists to support the Hospital’s mission to provide excellence in patient care in an environment that is respectful of others, adaptive to change, accountable for outcomes and attentive to the needs of the community.
According to the Foundation’s website, the fulfillment of the Foundation’s mission will be accomplished through promoting a positive image for the Hospital by helping inform the public of available services and current goals, identifying and recruiting community members to be supporters of Williamsburg Regional Hospital and soliciting and encouraging contributions from these supporters to enhance community health including wellness promotion, health education, acquiring capital equipment, implementing new services, endowment growth and new facility construction.