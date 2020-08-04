HopeHealth welcomes family medicine physician Samuel J. Tomlinson, III, MD, to HopeHealth in Kingstree.
Originally from Kingstree, he graduated from Clemson University and the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and completed his residency at McLeod Regional Medical Center. He is involved in the community through the Williamsburg Recreation Department, Williamsburg Academy, and Kingstree Presbyterian Church. Dr. Tomlinson is accepting new patients. To request an appointment, call HopeHealth in Kingstree at (843) 355-5628.
HopeHealth welcomes Jessica Green, LPC, LAC, CAC II, to HopeHealth in Manning, where she serves as a behavioral health consultant. She graduated from Webster University with a Masters in Counseling and from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis on psychology and sociology. She is licensed as a mental health and addiction counselor and is a certified addiction counselor. She is also a “Prime for Life” and a “Prime Solutions” instructor and holds a certification for TREM (Trauma Recovery and Empowerment Model). Her interests are addiction and mental counseling, motivational interviewing, trauma informed care, and cognitive behavioral therapy.
HopeHealth welcomes Melissa Brady, MSW, LISW-CP, to the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence, where she serves as a behavioral health consultant.
Brady graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Master of Social Work and from Susquehanna University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychlogy and Minor in Sociology. She is certified in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy.
HopeHealth is one of 23 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina. We provide quality and affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon, and Williamsburg counties and infectious diseases services in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. To become a patient, call (843) 667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.