FLORENCE – HopeHealth welcomes Courtney Atkins, a physician assistant at HopeHealth Pediatrics in Manning.
She earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Charleston Southern University, North Charleston, and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from Gardner-Webb University, Boiling Springs, NC.
From Forest City, NC, Atkins is a member of South Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants.
HopeHealth welcomes Brandi Potter-Hare, a family nurse practitioner serving patients at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.
She earned a Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from South University, Savannah, Georgia.
Potter-Hare is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and has special interest in family medicine and women’s health.
HopeHealth welcomes Chatonia Smalls, behavioral health consultant, serving Pain Management patients at HopeHealth on Palmetto Street.
She graduated from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, with a Master of Social Work and from Coker College, Hartsville, with a Bachelor of Social Work.
Smalls, a native of Lake City, is certified by the Association for Social Work Boards. She is a member of the Council of Nephrplogy Social Workers. She enjoys gardening and uses it as a therapeutic intervention to relieve stress.
HopeHealth is one of 23 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina. We provide quality and affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon, and Williamsburg counties and infectious diseases services in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. To become a patient, call (843) 667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.