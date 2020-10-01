HopeHealth welcomes Dr. Steven Tollison, an OB/GYN serving patients in Kingstree and Manning. He earned his medical degree from University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina, his master’s degree in microbiology from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, and his bachelor’s degree in Biology from University of South Carolina. He completed his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
To make an appointment in Manning, call (803) 433-4321; for Kingstree, call (843) 355-5628.
