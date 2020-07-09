HopeHealth Board of Directors announced in a press release the appointment of new officers, two new members, and the approval of a two-year strategic plan at the annual meeting. Joining the board are Williamsburg County residents, Dr. Jennifer Sabb, a retired Williamsburg County School District administrator and Williamsburg County Government Chief of Public Services Andre Dorsey.
Board members are selected for their expertise in community affairs, local government, business development, social work, and other philanthropic interests according to a June 18, press release.
During the first meeting of the new fiscal year, the members reviewed and approved HopeHealth’s strategic plan for 2020-2022. Focused on three priority areas – community needs, employee recruitment and retention, and quality processes. The plan builds on the previous two-year strategic place and includes specific goals and objectives designed to help HopeHealth navigate the next two years as a leader in providing affordable, accessible health care in the region.
In keeping with the Federally Qualified Health Center requirement that a majority of directors is served by the center, nine of the 14 board members call HopeHealth their primary health care home.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Our federally qualified health center locations are the primary care providers of choice for more than 55,000 patients. To become a patient, call (843) 667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.
2020-2021 HopeHealth Board
Chair: Martina Love, attorney
Vice Chair: Ed Frye, retired hospital administrator
Secretary: Antonio Cooper, school psychologist
Treasurer: Marie Saleeby, hospital administrator & senior vice president, McLeod Regional Medical Center
Directors:
John Jebaily, broker
Joy Barnes, retired registered nurse
Mauro Diaz, volunteer physician
Ednaliz Rodriquez-Medina, physician/student
Barbara Brooks, retired nurse
Buzz Rogers, CPA, partner Webster Rogers
Andre Dorsey, chief of public services, Williamsburg County Government
Teresa Myers Ervin, councilwoman, Florence
Dr. Jennifer Sabb, retired school district administrator
Mark Buyck, III, attorney