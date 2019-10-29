The Mullets, a regional “party band,” will be featured when the Town of Hemingway plays host to a street dance that begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.
In conjunction with the music, the town is organizing a chili cook-off and corn hole tournament. Other activities are planned and anyone interested in participating is asked to call Mayor John Michael Collins at (843) 687-2240.
The event will be in the lot off East Broad Street, across from the town’s post office, Collins said. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cook-off winners.
Additionally, on the same lot in December, the newly-created Hemingway Merchants Association and the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber of Commerce are organizing a new Christmas event. This event is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3-8 p.m. and culminates in the showing of a movie. The town’s annual Christmas parade is at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, on Main Street.
The Saturday Christmas festival is a first endeavor for the two groups and the Town of Hemingway is helping the groups pay for the event that will feature Santa, S’mores, hot chocolate, a tree decorating contest, music and children’s activities.
Organizers are continuing to look for additional sponsors, and anyone interested in being a vendor, or in offering their crafts for sale. Those interested in offering their services or setting up another activity in conjunction with what is already planned, are asked to call Tamara Johnson at (843) 373-2868, or to email her at shopsassonmain@gmail.com or to call Wendy Pope at (843) 356-1318.