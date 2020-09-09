Law enforcement is searching for suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left three victims shot.
According to a press release issued by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office PIO Lt. Daryel Moyd, the shooting occurred on the evening of Friday, August 28, on Sampson Street in Hemingway.
The victims were inside a residence when two unidentified suspects wearing masks and brandishing weapons entered the residence and demanded money. After demanding the money the suspects shot the victims then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The victims are recovering from their injuries. Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.