A town without a Christmas parade is just not right. The Town of Kingstree is planning to host its annual parade November 22, and two weeks to the day (December 6) the Town of Hemingway will host theirs. Last year around 30 floats and vehicles and the Hemingway High School marching band entertained the crowds. Over 1,500 people visited Hemingway over the course of the day’s event.
This year things will be different but Hemingway Mayor John Michael Collins says it’s worth it. “I believe it is important to have the parade for the kids and the community,” he said in an email. “This has been a rough year for all. The COVID has affected all in one way or another. You have all the things going on in the bigger cities, it will be nice even if it’s for an hour to put all to the side and the community come together and celebrate as one. I love Hemingway and I love our community. We have a new saying in Hemingway “Small Town, Big Heart!”
In addition, the night before the parade, the town is hosting a movie night at the campground from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Grinch will be playing and there will be vendors available as well as popcorn, hot chocolate and goody baskets for the kids. Collins stressed that the safety of the citizens is of the upmost importance. “We ask that people stay in the groups that they arrive with,” he said. “Social distancing and masks are encouraged. With over a mile of parade route is plenty of room for everyone.”
The parade begins at 3 p.m. at the Hemingway High School and ends at Hemingway Hardware. Collins said they would not be having a Christmas Festival this year due to losing all of their supplies, decorations, snow pit, and other items in a fire at the locker plant/ insurance company. “We had them stored there,” he said. “We are asking for donations for money or decorations for next year’s festival.”
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade can drop by Town Hall at 110 S. Main Street Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and fill out an entry form. You can also fill it out online at https://townofhemingway.weebly.com/events.html
There is no entry fee to participate. December 3, is the deadline to enter.