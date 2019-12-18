Under drizzly skies and 55 degrees, the Hemingway Christmas parade went off without a hitch on Sunday. Traveling nearly six blocks along US 41-51, where many parade watchers parked along the route and watched from their vehicles, some 30 floats and vehicles and the Hemingway High School marching band entertained the crowds.
Hemingway Mayor John Michael Collins said “This has been a great weekend in the town of Hemingway. We had an amazing Christmas festival on Saturday. It was a really special day and then the parade just topped off the weekend.”
Collins said he thanks everyone who came out and made the first parade under his leadership as mayor fantastic.
On December 7, the day before the parade, the town celebrated with a new Christmas festival. The Hemingway Merchants Association, along with help from the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber, sponsored the first of its kind event.
According to the gate count and ticket sales, Bryan Miller said 1,500 people visited Hemingway over the course of the day’s events, which included a Christmas tree decorating competition and the watching of the Polar Express movie.
Miller, a Hemingway businessman and Merchants Association member, said the event was a huge success. Collins said he believed the weekend was the best weekend the Town of Hemingway has had since he can remember, “And I have been a part of many Shag Festivals.” Collins added that he thinks the town is going to have great years to come.