Seniors having fun on Valentine’s Day
Pearl Nesmith knows how to treat her seniors. On Valentine’s Day she and her staff at RuthLouis Adult Health Day Care in Kingstree hosted a party that included brunch, bingo, dancing and other activities. Everybody dressed in their finest red and black outfits and hearts and flowers were hung all about the common area. The festivities culminated with a steak dinner.
Nesmith is owner and director of RuthLouis. She opened the doors in 2005. She also has a facility in Andrews. The center takes the clients on fieldtrips and shopping trips and holds daily health-related activities such as gardening, sewing and exercise. Clients must meet a medical need and have a doctor’s order to qualify.
Nesmith named the businesses in honor of her parents. When they were sick I had nowhere to put them,” said Nesmith who is a registered nurse. “I decision this is a great need for family members because its hard on the caregiver and they just need a break and make sure their family member is safe.” She said it eventually became a ministry for her. “This is my niche of nursing. They are my extended family.”