On January 16, Williamsburg County business and community leaders gathered at the Santee Electric Cooperative Conference Center for a presentation and discussion on health care. The event, called “A Healthy Economy: The Important Role of Health Care in Our Community,” explored the importance of health and wellness, identified some of the major health issues facing Williamsburg County and discussed opportunities to partnership to help overcome those challenges.
The event was hosted through a partnership between the health system, the Williamsburg County School District Career and Technology Education Program and South Carolina Department of Commerce, led by President and CEO of Tidelands Health Bruce Bailey.
Over 24,000 healthcare and social workers are going to be needed to meet demand in the next five years. Williamsburg County faces several health issues that can affect its citizens and employees. Cancer and heart disease are the leading cause of death. Bailey said two-thirds of all adults in our region are overweight or obese and this causes 16 percent of those adults to have diabetes. He said this is not just a healthcare problem; it is also an economic issue. “The medical costs with people with diabetes are twice as high as those without,” he said. His statistics show full-time United States workers overweight or obese that have chronic problem miss about 440 million more days of work per year than a healthy worker.
Williamsburg County School District, Health Science students interested in nursing attended the event and were invited to join a round table after the presentation. “It’s just an exciting time for our students,” said Torrance Wilson, Director of Career and Technology Center. “They’re getting firsthand information and these are going to be the students that are going to lead the way through internships and apprenticeships.”
Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder agreed. “The health care profession is the fastest growing profession and with people living longer and so many diverse illness it would give our students firsthand experience for the profession,” said Wilder. “It’s also a way for our students to apprentice with the company so we are very excited.” Tidelands Health is the largest health care provider in Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties.