Kids at Head Start are riding in style thanks to a pair of new buses. On January 16, a crowd gathered in front of the Lane Head Start Center to celebrate a bus dedication ceremony. Children of the center entertained the crowd with song and afterward everyone was invited to tour the buses.
The ceremony was also an opportunity for everyone to meet Corey Frazier, Head Start Director. Frazier was hired the first of the year. He was also the master of ceremony. “I am very grateful to come into a program with a vision,” said Frazier. “We’re going to do some great things, bear with us. We’re going to crawl, then we’re going to walk, then we’re going to run. It’s going to be awesome.”
Acquiring the vehicles was made possible through USDA Community Facility grants totaling $99,000 awarded to the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council (WEOC), and 25% local matching funds. The WEOC coordinates with Georgetown, Horry, and Williamsburg School Districts to promote continuity of services and effective transition of Head Start children into the school system.
In attendance were Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright, State Director, USDA-Rural Development Debbie Turberville and Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Executive Director/CEO James Pasley.