With South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s April 22, announcement that schools will remain closed for the reminder of the school year. One thing is apparent; traditional graduation is out the door, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all.
Williamsburg County Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder will be working with principals, senior officers, senior advisors and counselors to come up with creative ways to hold the much-anticipated ceremony. She said some ideas include following the Air Force Academy model where graduates are seated eight feet apart. School officials, family, and friends would view the ceremony live via phones or computers.
Wilder said another option would be a drive-thru style. However, nothing is written in stone. “We’re just throwing some ideas out,” she said. “The principals and guidance counselors have been in contact with the seniors and before we do anything, we will have the seniors involved.” Wilder envisions one event with each school hosting the ceremony on their respective campus. “Whatever we do, it will be uniform throughout the district,” she said.
As the school year winds down, teachers and staff continue to have a presence on campus. Because of that Wilder has partnered with Williamsburg County Government to secure surgical style masks and gloves. “Teachers need to come in and get their personal things from the classrooms so the classrooms will be ready for the custodians to clean for the summer,” she said. “I want all the employees to know that their safety is first and foremost with me.”