The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber’s Image Award recipient for October is Haselden Bros. Ford. Located in Hemingway, Haselden Bros. Ford has been in business for 81 years with their original opening in 1938. They have been a Ford dealer for 79 years, which makes them one of the oldest family-owned Ford dealers in the state.
Mitchell Haselden is the third generation of this family business working with his father, Bubba Haselden. Originally the business was opened by three brothers Clarence, Willis and Ed.
When they first opened it was only a service station. Mitchell says the legend is that Willis attended USC and took some business classes then worked for Thomas Motor Company in Kingstree. He was selling cars with that dealership and then encouraged the other two brothers to start selling as a dealership in Hemingway. Vehicles have evolved since then and so has the business.
They market all over the region, but have customers all over the United States. Mitchell says the internet has broadened their customer base and they maintain a solid online presence. He credits the website for being a main reason they have remained not only profitable, but successful.
The success has been noticed and rewarded by Ford Motor Company. Haselden Bros. Ford has won the Ford President’s Award for Customer Satisfaction for the thirteenth year. Mitchell says what sets them apart is that he and Bubba are very hands-on with the business. They interact with every customer and ensure they get the attention they deserve. They never charge hidden fees or do anything that would not follow their policy of honest business.
They strive to be the dealer you can trust and they don’t take their roles lightly. Looking to the future, Mitchell has been taking on more responsibility in the company and plans to keep the family business going. They received the Image Award for their constant achievements in the Ford Company and for being a staple to the Hemingway community.