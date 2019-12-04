“The more you know, the better you’ll do.”
That’s the idea behind the 4-H Pee Dee Region Livestock Clinic at the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fairgrounds on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Parents, 4-H’ers, and potential members are invited to a special one-day clinic to go over the basics of large animal livestock projects, encompassing cattle, goats, and hogs, so that youth can choose the right project animal for them.
The clinic will include information on animal care and the facilities needed for livestock projects, tips on showmanship, estimates of the costs for each project and information on fairs and shows.
The free clinic starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. The Florence County 4-H Teen Council will be selling lunch as a fundraiser, but attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. Advance registration is required. You do not have to be a current 4-H member to attend.
Registration information is available by contacting Carly Smith at carly2@clemson.edu.