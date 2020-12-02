The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber Image Award Winner for the month of November is the Greeleyville Post Office. The newly opened post office is adorned in their beautiful bright blue paint and consistently provides a clean lobby with top notch clerk service. The Greeleyville Post Office was previously located on Main Street in the town of Greeleyville. The space needed much repair, so they moved out in 2016. The post office was then operating out of the Kingstree office for a while and had temporary units stationed in Greeleyville for the P.O. Box customers.
In February of 2020 they officially opened in their current location at 24 C.E. Murray Blvd. The Greeleyville Post Office offers rural delivery, P.O. Box service and full service retail. They serve many citizens from different communities in their surrounding areas such as Lane, Salters, Greeleyville and Forreston. Denise Miles, the postmaster, says the citizens are grateful for the customer service they provide.
For example, the rural route carriers make sure to have stamps on hand for customers on the route that may not be able to come into town to the Post Office. Miles started her career with the postal service in 1984 at the Lake City Post Office as a P.T.F. clerk. She then moved to the Lane Post Office to become their postmaster in 1998 until 2005. In 2005 she was relocated to Cades to become the postmaster at that facility where she stayed until 2007. She moved to her current position in 2007 and has remained in Greeleyville as the postmaster ever since.
Miles has also taught classes throughout her years with the U.S. Postal Service which she credits to giving her the opportunity to see different methods of running the operations that she has brought back to her office to help them be successful. When asked what she loves about working for the U.S. Postal Services, Miles says “I love being able to help serve the people in the different communities and working with the team members. I have a great team that really works together.” Looking to the future of the mail service, she believes the package business will be a large part of their success. You can stop by and visit the beautiful office space and meet the workers Monday through Friday from 9-1 then 2-4 and on Saturday from 9-10 AM. The Chamber appreciates their commitment to making our community a beautiful place to live and work and congratulate them on the Image Award.