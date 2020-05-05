A Sunday afternoon incident turned deadly when a man was shot and killed. According to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office officials, Greeleyville resident Mark Hatten, better known as ‘Hollywood’, was shot.
According to local residents, an incident occurred between the suspect and Hatten the day before and police were called. Hatten was charged with No Trespass and spent the night in jail. Law enforcement could not verify what transpired between the two men, where Hatten was at the time he was shot or what occurred the day before as the investigation continues.
Hatten moved to Greeleyville in early 2000. He served a prison term for threatening super model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. The two reportedly had a relationship before her death in 2007.