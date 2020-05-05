Williamsburg County School District graduation is scheduled June 6, with each high school hosting the event. Hemingway High School is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by Kingstree High School at 11 a.m. then C.E. Murray High at 1 p.m.
Neilson Hilton, Chairman for the Graduation Committee and Dr. Myron Davis, Professional Development Director are working out the details.
Students will sit on the school’s football field practicing social distancing. Two tickets will be provided per student. The ticket holding guests will sit in the visitor and home sections, also practicing the 6-foot distance in order. Staff will be limited and sit on the sidelines.
Presenting the diplomas on a stage or at ground level will be determined by each school. Music will be prerecorded. The plan is to live stream the event. Logistics are being worked out. Otherwise, the events will be recorded by staff and posted online.
Williamsburg Academy will hold graduation May 22, at 7 p.m. on the football field. The ceremony will be closed to the public. Graduates will have a set number of tickets. At time of press, details were being worked out.
Any form of graduation was up for debate after the COVID-19 virus resulted in a mandatory shutdown of schools across the state.
On April 22, S.C. Governor Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.McMaster encouraged schools to host graduation ceremonies using innovative means.