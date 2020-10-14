Grab A Bag SC returns when community spirit is needed most. Join Lt. Governor Evette and PalmettoPride for a safe litter pickup event that will bring South Carolina together. Grab a bag, rally your friends and family, put on your safety gear and head outside for a chance to enjoy the outdoors while making a difference. Show pride by doing something good for yourself and your community.
WHAT:
Statewide kickoff with Lt. Governor Evette with students from Clemson University’s Solid Green and PalmettoPride.
WHEN:
October 19, 2020 at 2 p.m., The Carillon Gardens, Clemson.
HOW:
After you’ve picked up your bag, challenge three friends to do the same. Just tag them on your favorite social platform and use #GrabABagSC.
Safety precautions are advised and can be found at www.palmettopride.org.
To learn more about Grab A Bag SC and how you can participate, email info@palmettopride.org.