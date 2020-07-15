Superintendents from South Carolina's 79 districts will decide whether or not to open their classrooms. During a July 15, media briefing, Governor Henry McMaster said going back to school is not a one-size-fits-all so parents need a choice to go virtual or go to school.
Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman did not attend; however, McMaster said Spearman will direct public schools to submit their reopening plans for review and approval by Friday, July 17. McMaster directed Spearman not to approve any plan that does not offer parents the choice that would allow their child to have face-to-face classroom instruction.