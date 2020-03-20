COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2020-11, Directing state agency heads to determine which agency employees should be considered essential, and to allow all non-essential state employees work from home.
Additional actions taken by the governor in Executive Order 2020-11:
- Regarding public universities, colleges, and technical colleges: each institution’s president will, at their discretion, determine essential employees and allow non-essential employees to work from home, and in all cases, to allow students to continue coursework online for the semester
- Waived Department of Employment and Workforce regulations to allow unemployment claims to be expedited by at least one week
- Unemployment insurance payments are suspended for employers until June 1st, allowing business owners to have additional capital on hand
- Procurement regulations are temporarily suspended to allow state agencies to rapidly acquire resources to combat the COVID-19 virus
- DHEC will temporarily suspend enforcement of certificate of need regulations necessary to expedite treatment for the virus