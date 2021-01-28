An abandoned house on Madison Avenue in Kingstree is on the brink of being swallowed up. The ground on one side of the property is caving in as a result of years of rains breaching the area around an underground drain that directs water to the Kingstree Branch, or canal.
Amos Burgess lives two houses down from the home. For years he and his neighbors have watched the dirt slowly fall away. The hole is now to the edge of the home’s foundation. “I grew up on this street. That used to be a canal,” said Burgess pointing to the street in front of the house. “As kids, we would catch crawfish out of the ditch.”
The opening is at least 20 feet wide in places and can reach depths of five feet or greater.
Kingstree Community Planning & Development Director Alvin Chambers said the issue started after the 2016 flood. Chambers also said the Department of Transportation (DOT) determined at the time of the flood that the area was a private property issue.
Chambers said last year he spoke to a family member and advised them they (Town of Kingstree) have no issue with the property and to contact the DOT.
SCDOT Resident Maintenance Engineer Richard Livingston said other than cleaning out an open ditch, the department does not maintain anything that lies outside the DOT right of away.
Chambers said because the property is deemed part of the flood zone, it would have to be surveyed and approved by a licensed engineer or surveyor before any work can be done. “We want to make sure that by putting that fill dirt or doing any type of development or corrections, it won’t cause flooding to adjacent property owners,” he said. The News reached out to a family member, however, the number is no longer in service.