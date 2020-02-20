Members of the Kingstree Senior High Alumni Group (KSHA) made Math and English teachers very happy when they presented them with helpful items. Each year the group gathers the Saturday after homecoming to host a reunion festival as well as seek out tailgaters during the game to raise funds from the classmates. Martha Scott said the funds benefit the students and teachers. “We’ve given to the athletic department, last year we gave to the marching band, and this year we’re doing academics with the English and Math classes,” said Scott, KSHA Chair of the group. “We’re glad we’re able to do it.”
Items include electric pencil sharpeners, calculators, hand sanitizers, compasses and notepads. “Anything that a student may come into a classroom without,” said Scott, a 1976 graduate. “Instead of stressing about it the teacher will have the container to go to.” She said the items will benefit every student since it includes English and Math classes.
This year KSH Alumni Fest will be held the Saturday after Homecoming at the Williamsburg County Parks and Recreation Complex. The group is asking for all classes from 1971 to 2020 to tailgate on that evening. This is the fourth year the group hosted the event and the tailgaters and classmates were more than generous. The Alumni also presented the band and athletic departments with checks. They plan to offer scholarships in the near future.
Principal Terrence Snider appreciated the donation. “I’m excited and happy about it. We can use all the assistance necessary to help improve student achievement here,” said Snyder. “The students welcome the supplies and I appreciate the community coming together to do this.”