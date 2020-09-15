It’s going to be a little different this year, but we are planning to present a setup that allows people to hopefully experience some fall festival fun on the farm. However, the health and safety of our guests is paramount.
It is for that reason that we are excited to announce that we will be offering the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch Family Friendly Monster Hayride as a drive through attraction this year. This will allow families and groups to stay in their vehicles and drive along the hayride trail to view all the exciting scenes with “creatures” and colorful Halloween themed displays along the way, all while avoiding any unnecessary exposure to the virus.
After you exit the hayride, there will be directions to where you can park, so your group can exit your vehicle to explore the corn maze together socially distanced from others. The playground area will remain closed for the 2020 calendar year to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.
There will also be an opportunity to pick out that perfect pumpkin for your family. Pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and various colors will be available for purchase from a display area close to the Boone Hall Farms Roadside Produce Stand. Photo opps and festival food options also will be available.
The Drive Through Hayride and corn maze will be available for only $10.00 per vehicle. Please keep your receipt on hand.
Open: Friday-Saturday-Sunday
Every Weekend In October
Hours of Operation:
Friday 10 AM – 6 PM
Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM
Sunday 12 PM – 6 PM
WILLIE MCRAE CORN MAZE
Willie McRae loved Boone Hall. So it is appropriate to honor him literally in the land he loved so much. The long time Boone Hall owner, who passed away earlier this year, was a Lowcountry giant. As a tribute to his legacy and to celebrate his life, it is with great love and respect we present the Willie McRae Corn Maze.