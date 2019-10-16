Williamsburg and Kingstree Fire Departments visited local day cares and schools during Fire Prevention Week. The firemen and women make it a priority to educate young children on what to do in case of a fire in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.
Kids learn about life safety and fire prevention and some things that may not be as obvious to an adult. “We talk about dialing 911 in case of an emergency, what an emergency is,” said Kingstree Fire Department Captain and Prevention Officer Clay Matthews, whose team was at W. M. Anderson Primary on Thursday, October 10. They encourage the kids to make an escape plan with their parents. In the event of a fire you may have as little as two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. “We want a fire escape plan in every home and have two ways out of every room so that everybody can be safe,” said Matthews
The kids are very knowledgeable. When asked about the difference between smoke detectors’ beeps most threw up their hands. It may be that they’ve been through this before. “That is something that they have remembered through the years of me coming here,” said Matthews. “I’m seeing them from child development to second grade. They do great at remembering a lot of this information.”
The National Fire Protection Association sponsors Fire Prevention Week. This year’s campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.