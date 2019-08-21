Elken Grate is looking to spread his creative territory. Grate, a Georgetown County, reached out to Williamsburg Hometown Chamber Director Martha Burrows to inquire about the Wine Down with the Arts event coming up on September 12. He mentioned he was willing to conduct a live painting at the Chamber and the event took place the following Saturday.
After graduating from Coker College of Hartsville, Grate has more than 10 Million supporters of his creative services. He is a graphic designer, photographer, charcoal artist, poet and painter. “The journey is never complete for me until I fulfill God’s purpose for my life through creativity,” he said in an email. “I plan to further my education in psychology and neurology as this will reflect through my artwork. I will continue to volunteer in the community, and share my knowledge with the next set of growing professionals.”
Grate painted from 7:30 AM until 2:00 PM while citizens enjoyed his unique painting style and even allowed children to add to his Courthouse scene. Grate’s art is on display at Eve’s Carribbean Soul Food in Georgetown and Coffee Break on Front Street in Georgetown. For more information visit website www.GrateCreations.com.