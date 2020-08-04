Dr. Gamble pic
From left, Allen Abernethy, hospital interim CEO and Dr. Gamble.

Williamsburg Regional Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troy Gamble was recently selected by his peers for the Best Doctors in America 2019-2020. He has received the award consecutively for the last several years. In 2018, the South Carolina Academy of Family Physicians recognized Dr. Gamble as Family Physician of the Year.