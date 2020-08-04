Williamsburg Regional Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Troy Gamble was recently selected by his peers for the Best Doctors in America 2019-2020. He has received the award consecutively for the last several years. In 2018, the South Carolina Academy of Family Physicians recognized Dr. Gamble as Family Physician of the Year.
Gamble selected by his peers for the Best Doctors in America
- By Michaele Duke news@kingstreenews.com
-
- Updated
