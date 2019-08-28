Recently, Greeleyville resident La-Diné Williams Gamble was honored with induction into the SC Baptist E&M Convention’s Music Hall of Fame. La-Dine` is the daughter of Johnny Williams and the late Rudine Holmes Williams. She is the step-daughter of Theresa Mathews Williams. She graduated from Hillside High School. While in high school Mrs. Gamble had an opportunity to study piano pedagogy at the esteemed Julliard School and later received advanced admission status at Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music. Deciding that she wanted a different career, she later transferred to Seton Hall University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication with a minor in music. Always believing that learning is constant, La-Dine` continued her quest for knowledge and obtained a Master of Public Administration Degree from Clark/Atlanta University and has completed all coursework for a Ph.D. in Education Administration at Capella University. She is also a Senior Fellow with the Waccamaw Chapter of the American Leadership Forum.
Music has always been a part of Mrs. Gamble’s life story Her mother, a gifted musician, sang to her in the womb. Under the Tutelage of Oscar Blumenstein, at the age of five, La-Dine` began her musical journey. Piano lessons became a way of life and rain, sleet, snow and sometimes hail were never detriments to her attendance in class. Advancing in music studies, La-Dine` later transferred to the studio of Luke Chalmers. It was during this time that her mother and teacher decided she was ready to play for the church service. In June of 1975, La-Dine` became the official substitute pipe organist at the Elizabeth Avenue Weequahic United Presbyterian Church where she continued to play throughout her elementary, high school, and college years.
An avid member of the marching band at Hillside High School, La-Dine` played four different instruments. She was also the pianist for the orchestra. Some of the highlights of her musical experiences include playing the role of Anna in The King and I for a school play and being asked to be the guest musician for the Howard University School of Law commencement ceremony.
Music has always been a source of comfort and Mrs. Gamble believes that God speaks to her through music. For decades, she has continued to allow music to resonate not only in her life but in the lives of others that come into her sphere.
La-Dine` has served as the Musician for Special Occasions at New Ebenezer Baptist Church and can often be seen playing the piano or organ on a Sunday morning, performing at a Cantata or singing God’s praise on a choir or as a soloist. She also continues to educate people via workshops and courses, on the importance of hymns in the church. Mrs. Gamble is a founding member of the National Baptist Conference USA Choir Auxiliary and has faithfully served since 1996.
La-Diné Gamble is a member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church located in Florence, where her husband, the Rev. Dr. Norman Gamble is the pastor. The Gambles are the proud parents of four children and two grandchildren.
Mrs. Gamble sincerely hopes that in some way, her music has made a positive difference in the lives of others and loves Colossians 3:16 which states “Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with al wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.”