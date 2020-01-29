It was a happy day for those who have worked tirelessly to see the opening of the Murdaugh Senior Center in Kingstree. The vision took a turn towards reality when the Legislative Delegation presented Vital Aging of Williamsburg County Executive Director Robert Welch with a check for $300,000. Welch said the project is estimated to take two to three years. “This is a great start,” he said. “These funds will be used expressly for the construction of the facility.”
The presentation took place at the site of the future center at 110 W. Mill Street. Senator Ronnie Sabb and Representatives Cezar McKnight and Carl Anderson were guest speakers.
Sabb presented the check on behalf of the delegation. “When it’s all said and
done, what folks will remember most is that which we do for our seniors and that which we do for our little ones,” said Sabb.
The site is currently occupied by the former Kelly Memorial Hospital. The proposed facility will encompass 12,000 square feet and include a dining area, game, craft and exercise rooms. Williamsburg County government has been awarded CBDG grants for the demolition of the existing building. Welch said an environmental study is underway.
The center will be named after the late Olin Murdaugh who was Vital Aging’s first board chairman. Murdaugh was also an educator for the Williamsburg County School District, a Kingstree Town Councilmember and served as Mayor pro tem.
The Murdaugh Center will complement the Town of Kingstree’s ongoing Main Street program, which focuses on revitalization and economic growth. Other guests included Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright and Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale. A reception was held afterward at the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber.