Service will be offered to new customers in homes with K-12 and college students
FTC - Schools across South Carolina have closed during this time of uncertainty due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). During the closure, many schools will rely on online learning opportunities. With its schools and students in mind, FTC is offering 60 days of free internet service and free installation to any home within FTC’s service area that meets the following criteria:
- The primary home of a student in kindergarten through high school, technical school, college or in graduate school;
- New customer that has not been an internet customer with FTC for the past 90 days;
- Primary home located in FTC’s service area.
FTC is making it easier to utilize the program by taking orders over the phone at 888-218-5050 and waiving the normal security deposit process. The service does not have data caps or hidden fees. FTC plans to make the internet offer available to new customers through March 31 and the program will be re-evaluated at that time.
FTC is committed to helping customers impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) by also not suspending their services due to non-payment. The Cooperative understands its services are vital to staying connected to work, school, loved ones, and to receiving updates related to the virus. Those who are unable to pay their bill due to economic conditions related to the coronavirus are asked to call 888-218-5050 to discuss their situation and set up a payment plan if necessary.
Also, FTC would like to remind its customers of the multiple options available to get information from its Customer Service Department, to report a repair request or to pay bills without having to enter one of its seven stores:
Reach a Customer Service Representative Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- By calling 888-218-5050 and pressing “4” when prompted;
- Visiting its website, ftc.net, and beginning a chat session by clicking on the bottom right of the screen;
- Texting 843-FTC-TEXT (843-382-8398);
- Emailing contact@ftc.net;
Report a repair request 24 hours a day, seven days a week
- By calling 611 from any FTC phone or by calling 888-218-5050 and pressing “3” when prompted;
- Those who pay their account online may report a repair request through the FTC website at ftc.net.
Bill pay options 24 hours a day, seven days a week
- By calling 888-218-5050 and pressing “1” when prompted;
- Accessing their account online at ftc.net;
- Using payment drop depositories available at each FTC store with the exception of the Johnsonville location.
ABOUT FTC
Founded in 1951, Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Inc. is a local, multifaceted telecommunications company headquartered in Kingstree, S.C. Serving more than 60,000 customers within a coverage area of 3,000 square miles, FTC provides cutting-edge technology to businesses and residents of Clarendon, lower Florence, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.
A veteran of the telephone industry, FTC has evolved into a state-of-the-art organization, offering internet, wireless, voice, security and digital TV. Customers can choose from a wide array of products and services at any of the company’s seven full-service stores.