FTC is excited to announce the acquisition of Computer Systems of Sumter DBA Palmetto Point of Sale and Entre’ Computer Center. The collaborative venture will be called FTC IT Solutions.
FTC Chief Executive Officer Brad Erwin said the addition of Computer Systems of Sumter and its services are the perfect expansion to FTC’s product lines of Internet, Wireless, Voice, Security and Digital TV.
“Information Technology and the supporting services is a growing sector,” Erwin said. “Communications is information and information is communications. We are excited to have Steve Curtis (Computer Systems of Sumter president) and his team join the FTC family and strengthen our collective position in the marketplace. We look forward to being the “go-to” provider of technology and supporting services for businesses and residents alike.
“Locally owned and operated since 1983, Computer Systems of Sumter has a long-standing reputation in the surrounding areas and we are excited about the growth of its footprint. This is a great opportunity for both companies and their collective futures.”
For Curtis and his team, being part of FTC means aligning itself with one of the most established and respected companies in the area.
FTC IT Solutions will continue to offer proven network design and IT services as well as provide computer sales and associated applications, backup and recovery, and cyber security solutions. It will also continue to provide point of sale solutions to include credit card clearing for the retail and restaurant industries. Previously located at 395 West Wesmark Boulevard, its new location is 631 North Pike West. The phone number – 803-905-1111 – remains unchanged.
FTC, a full-service telecommunications company, is headquartered in Kingstree. Founded in 1951, it serves Clarendon, Lee, Lower Florence, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.