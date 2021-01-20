Pee Dee COVID-19 Testing Opportunities Jan. 19 - Jan. 24
DHEC-sponsored testing is free and doesn't require insurance, and results are available in 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations. Pre-registering is recommended. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
January 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree. *Preregistration is encouraged.
January 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Old Hemingway Hospital/EMS Base, 2266 Hemingway Hwy, Hemingway. *Preregistration encouraged.
January 19 - 22, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, daily testing at Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree. No appointment necessary but preregistration encouraged. Call 1-855-472-3432, or visit scdhec.gov/gettested.
Be Positive You’re Negative
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.