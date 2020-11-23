COVID-19 testing in the Pee Dee includes Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, at the Kingstree Recreation Department at 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. Pre-registration encouraged - scdhec.gov/gettested. This information is subject to change, and current as of 8 a.m. today. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
Nov. 23 –25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Daily testing at the Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Ste. A, Kingstree. No appointment is necessary, however preregistration encouraged: call 1-855-472-3432 or on-line: