Williamsburg Regional Airport was visited by three heavy field support Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Hood, Texas. The helicopters and their crews were in route to an undisclosed facility in the New England states.
Those greeting the crew and officers were Scott Williamson the chairman of the Williamsburg Regional Airport Commission, County Council Member Sam Floyd, Officer McFadden and Officer Whetsell of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and Williamsburg Regional Airport Commissioner John Hudson.
The group was given a tour of the Black Hawks and enjoyed talking with the 21 soldiers from 16 different states. Two of the soldiers were from South Carolina.