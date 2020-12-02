Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division yesterday arrested a former detention center officer with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a Sept. 30 incident where the former officer had sex with an inmate.
Keondra Kenetha Snow, 26, was charged with Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate. According to an affidavit, Snow had sex with the inmate while he was incarcerated at the Detention Center.
SLED investigated the case at the request of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Snow was booked at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.