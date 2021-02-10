Law enforcement is investigating a fight that included 15 people. The fight broke out during a Hemingway basketball game Friday night. According to a press release issued by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, a fight began in the stands and the parties involved were escorted outside the gym. Once outside another fight ensued in the parking lot and because of the size of the crowd, additional law enforcement from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and Hemingway Police Department assisted in dispersing the crowd without further incident.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381. Callers do not have to reveal their identity to leave information.