The mission statement of the Felician Center seeks to be a transforming presence through compassionate ministry, educational services and loving care. Most recently, a very generous couple from New York sent a “one-time major gift to help the work of the Felician Center.” It has been decided to use this gift to establish a BDGP Scholarship Assistance Fund of $500 per semester. The criteria of eligibility is as follows:
1. Any former students that attended the Felician Center since 1992 now attending a college or university may apply.
2. A proof of a GPA of 2.75 or higher in the last semester of the college/university needs to be presented.
3. A personal interview with Sister Susanne, Director, can be arranged starting July 15, 2020.
For more information contact, Sister Susanne at (843) 354-9415.