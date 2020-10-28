Since COVID-19 started up in March 2020, the Felician Center has distributed food every Tuesday to residents of Williamsburg County.
Sometimes grocery bags valued at $20 are distributed, sometimes bagged lunches are prepared by different groups and sometimes, gift cards to local grocery stores are passed out.
On October 20, Williamsburg Regional Hospital prepared 85 bag lunches for distribution from the Felician Center. The hospital CEO and Fran Clowney were on site.
The Pee Dee Catholic Charities received a grant from the Black River United Way and provided $3,500 worth of grocery gift cards to Food Lion and Walmart to 70 households serving 178 individuals. Michele Corkum and Amber Anderson from Catholic Charities registered clients.
Clients lined up around 7 a.m. for the 9 a.m. distribution and all was gone within 45 minutes. And, yes, others needed to be turned away. There will never be enough to feed everyone. But even when they are turned away, you can hear some of them say “thank you” and “God bless you Sisters” for taking care of us. The Sisters do not do this alone.
Whenever the clients line up for the giveaways, they never know what might be the “gift” they are blessed to receive. All kinds of church groups, civic organizations, businesses and individuals from near and far “donate,” “share,” “bless” people in need with their generous hearts.
We are nearing the holiday season and most of us feast at a table. Can you share something from yours? The Felician Center contact Sister Johnna can be called at (843) 354-9415 to see what might be needed for the weeks ahead.