Funded by the St. Francis Fund for ‘Beyond the Classroom’ learning, Kat Tisdale, Learning Center Director, organized in August, a monthly Kid event titled ‘Financial Literacy’.
Masked, socially distanced and with S Johnna taking temperatures upon entry, children with a parent/guardian participated in a variety of money/currency stations.
Volunteers assisted with Robot Math, Golf Math and Ice Cream Scoop activities to calculate answers that “earned a dime or quarter” for their correct efforts. After completing the activities, the money wise kids went to the Arts Center where S Carol and other volunteers accompanied the children to tables to “spend” their earnings for school supplies. There were tablets, markers, crayons and more school supplies for their low priced purchases.
When finished, each child received a bag that contained a money activity book, paper play money, a piggy bank and bag of snacks to take home. Kids had fun and parents/guardians learned that some of their children need to brush up on learning currency.
SC schools have not yet reopened and such monthly events have been organized since March and more are planned for the future.
In the Food Pantry, grab ‘n go grocery distributions occur every Tuesday. Over 350 households are served each month. Last week, Sister Susanne instructed the people that lined up for food about the importance of completing census forms.
Many folks were already signed up and others learned the importance of the census for economic benefits for schools and industries in the area. A handout was given to those who needed to know what to do.