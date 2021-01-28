The Felician Center prominently displayed the MLK I HAVE A DREAM speech on an easel outside of the Outreach building. It was flanked on both sides with two more poster signs that read HATE HAS NO HOME HERE to signify a contemporary interpretation of the King message.
In addition to these public reminders of the reason for a public holiday, the passersby could shuffle through FREE boxes of clothing, bedding, knitted baby caps, socks and more. With the Clothing Closet operating with restricted COVID hours, the accumulation of clothing has necessitated a new way of distribution.
We are mostly familiar with the part of the speech that reiterates the messages “that one day. . .”
But let us reflect on another section of the I HAVE A DREAM speech in lieu of recent events eg. Insurrection of Congress on January 6th, Black Lives Matter protests and riots, shootings of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor, the loss and passing of John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It reads like this:
“We must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our active protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force.”
That means our prayers matter.